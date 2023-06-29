Doritos® launches a first-of-its-kind fashion drop that you can’t wear

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doritos® is a brand that ignites people to experiment and try new things. By looking at the world through a different lens, Doritos continues to Try Another Angle by approaching snacking from a unique perspective, delivering bold flavours and unexpected takes on classics. This summer is no exception. Enter: Doritos® Tangy All Dressed flavoured tortilla chips.

And just like this new twist on a Canadian classic, Doritos is adding its own spin on a ‘merch drop’ by doing the unexpected … dropping a collection exclusively for NPCs. Introducing the Doritos x MRKNTN Tangy All Dressed Drop, a limited-edition collab that hits different. Designed in partnership with Montreal-based skate couture designer, Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert, who is known for bringing a new angle to skate wear while creating unique, modern, and elevated pieces in the space.

The drop takes an unexpected angle that only Doritos can, to give usually unnoticed NPCs a chance to boldly stand out. Featuring five custom looks inspired by the new flavour, each item in the collection tries another angle on skate wear and integrates the iconic Doritos Triangle throughout in unexpected ways. From a Doritos-exclusive triangle tartan pattern that redefines plaid, to a cone-spiked vest with quilted triangular details, each element is designed to make heads turn in the digital world.

“Doritos has a legacy for bringing the unexpected from snacking experiences to how the brand shows up in culture,” said Lisa Allie, Senior Marketing Director of PepsiCo Foods Canada. “To launch the Doritos twist on the Canadian classic of All Dressed, the brand is trying another angle on a merch drop to launch a first-of-its-kind drop exclusively within gaming that our fans didn’t see coming.”

To check out the NPCs repping this unexpected collection, jump into Doritos Drip City, a custom map created by Pixel Hunters in Fortnite1, using island code 1343-0802-5549. Explore the map, take on exciting challenges and hunt for easter eggs that might even unlock other unexpected surprises…

Learn more at doritosnpcs.ca and keep an eye on @doritosca (Instagram) and @doritoscanada (TikTok) for updates on the limited-time collection and flavour. Doritos fans might even get a chance to see items from the game brought to life before their eyes!

And don’t sleep on this bold summer snack. Get your hands on Doritos Tangy All Dressed flavoured tortilla chips, available now across Canada, for a limited time only. Find them today wherever Doritos products are sold.

1 This is an independently created Fortnite experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.



