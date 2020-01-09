Doteasy Celebrates 20 Year Milestone with Advanced Plans for Business Owners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Doteasy, the one-stop web host for web hosting, domain names, and even web design, celebrates its 20-year milestone in the industry with an announcement of its revamped Doteasy Business hosting plans. Optimized for business websites, plans are developed with performance and security in mind, and they feature SSL and HTTPS setup, faster SSD storage, more CPU cores, and more hosting resources.

After years of research, planning and development, Doteasy launched its Doteasy Business plans in order to equip clients to achieve better site performance, audience growth, and conversions. Online store owners can also benefit from the plan’s increased security and resources. Doteasy Business Plans Details:High performance SSD storage5X more server resources than most traditional hosting plan packagesAutomatic file backupsEasy cPanel managementWordPress, Website.com Site Builder, and other building methods includedSSL/ HTTPS setupDedicated IPAward-winning support from Doteasy’s in-house team“We’re thrilled that the response to these plans have been so fantastic. Customers have been reporting faster load times on both their management side and on their live site, and even traffic growth as a result of their website’s performance,” said William Wah, marketing manager at Doteasy. “When you’re running a business, a website is the first thing you need, and the last thing you want to worry about. Our business plans are designed to take care of all angles that business owners may forget about – including needs for traffic growth, security for both site owner and visitors, and even peace of mind through automatic data backups.” Doteasy’s Business hosting plans include the resources and security essentials for business owners looking to grow their online presence and keep up with the demands of their business. To learn more about Doteasy’s Business Hosting plans, visit: https://www.doteasy.com/business-hosting/ About Doteasy Doteasy is an award-winning hosting and domain services provider based in Burnaby, BC. With over 20 years in the industry, Doteasy is the place to get a domain name, build a professional website, engage visitors and increase conversions. Breaking down the barriers to owning a website by offering incredible value and convenience, Doteasy stands by their commitment to providing reliable, high-performance website solutions. Doteasy features a wide-range of flexible plans for personal websites, business websites, and more.For more info, please contact 1-866-456-3888 extension 3325.

