dotmobile wireless service will start at $5 per month. Wireless data price and national access are still to be determined by the CRTC.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Data On Tap Inc. announces the 2021 pricing for its all-digital wireless service, dotmobile. Founding Members benefits offered to the first ten thousand members, which include subscription discounts, will be extended to anyone who creates an account before February 28th.

Wireless subscriptions at dotmobile are different from the plans offered by traditional carriers, designed to be flexible with transparent pricing. The monthly or annual subscription plan does not include data, which is purchased separately by the gigabyte and has infinite rollover.Two subscription plans are available. The Full subscription is for the average phone user and includes unlimited talk and text from anywhere in Canada to anywhere in Canada and the US. The Basic subscription is for Canadians who primarily use over the top services, and is data-only with text messaging – voice calls are blocked (except for emergency services).Both subscription plans use a SIM card and a Canadian phone number, which is an important part of your online identity and often used for authentication by SMS.“The way people communicate is continuously evolving, as are the tools for protecting privacy and secure authentication. Designing a data-only plan for smartphones is a recognition of this new reality. Feedback from our members will help us shape the future of these plans, from the included features to the tools to manage them,” says Alex Bauman, CXO of Data On Tap Inc.Data is available by the gigabyte, and once purchased it never expires – also known as Data On Tap. Users will be able to choose if they want more data to automatically be purchased when they run out, as well as set limits to how much they spend on data each calendar month.Traditionally, Canadians have had to select a plan based on the maximum amount of data they think they will use in any given month. On the months where they use less, they still pay for the whole plan. Going over the plan limit either has punitive overage fees, or slows down your speed and limits access.Data On Tap solves this by charging only for what you use, and by never expiring what you’ve already paid for. If it takes three months to use a gigabyte of data, that’s ok. If you use it up in 3 hours the next gigabyte costs exactly the same amount.More information about membership is available at https://dotmobile.app/membership Data On Tap Inc. has been approved as Canada’s first Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (Full MVNO) by The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).The independent Canadian startup was an active participant in the CRTCs wireless industry review and applied for Proposed Full MVNO status with the CRTC in early 2019. Data on Tap Inc has since launched a public alpha of their dotmobile™ smartphone app and attracted more than ten thousand founding members.A Full MVNO operates essentially the same technology as a mobile network operator, but without owning the radio access network (ie. cell towers). Instead, the core network connects to one or more existing radio access networks, similar to a mobile network operator sharing or roaming on another operator’s network.This past September, Data On Tap Inc. signed its first wireless network access agreement with Iristel, a regional provider with their own network in the Far North and Northern Quebec. This was the first of several agreements required to provide affordable and awesome service to Canadians, no matter who they are or where they live.The CRTC is expected to rule early this year on the wireless industry review that started in early 2019. The outcome will define the Canadian national wireless infrastructure access rules and rates, similar to the rulings for home internet over the past 10 years.“A decade of experience in the wireless industry revealed how many Canadians were underserved by traditional plans. Youth, seniors, students, anyone with moderate or changing needs paid the most for their service, proportionately. They were penalized for not wanting or being able to afford a top tier plan with a free flagship phone attached,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of Data On Tap Inc. “A low cost, Costco-like subscription for a full year of wireless service will guarantee uninterrupted talk and text service. How much data to buy or how much to spend each month on it is completely in the hands of our members.” About dotmobile

Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a simple goal – to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.Media inquiries: media@dotmobile.app A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/187ea37b-7013-466f-b7e0-b9e127aec04f



