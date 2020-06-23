Doubling of Gold Mineral Resources Confirmed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanzanian Gold Corp. (TSX: TNX); (NYSE American: TRX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Independent Technical Report entitled “Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Buckreef Gold Mine Project, Tanzania, East Africa” (the “Report”). This Report follows the Company’s release of March 17, 2020 that announced a doubling of Resources in the Measured and Indicated Categories as well as highlighting the upside potential in Exploration Targets. The Report has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company’s website.

The new Estimated Mineral Resources The Estimated Mineral Resources released today at a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t Au are set out below:Notes and Key Assumptions:

Mineral Resources inclusive of Mineral Reserves (no Mineral Reserves reported in this update)

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability

All resources below 540mRL classified as inferred

Estimates over variable widths of 2 to 40m

Bulk Density ranges 2.0g/cm3 to 2.8g/cm3

55% attributable to the Company

Effective Date: May 15, 2020

