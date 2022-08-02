Dr. Marie Delorme receives national Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations

Toronto, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCAB’s Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations is given annually to a bridge builder who has contributed to making connections between Indigenous people and Canadian society through their professional and voluntary commitments.

Born in Winnipeg, Dr. Delorme spent her early years in the farming community of Grosse Isle, Manitoba before she moved to Calgary in 1985. From an early age she understood her role to preserve Métis heritage and she proudly demonstrates it in her mentorship, business leadership, and in advancing the role of Indigenous peoples throughout Canada and the world.

Delorme said being recognized for this award is a very special moment.

“It is a gift of encouragement and a recognition of the potential we all have for the possible.”

Tabatha Bull, President & CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, said Dr. Marie Delorme is a visionary who challenges the status quo at each stage of her career. Her positive attitude matches her determination to build upon the influence an Indigenous footprint can have on commerce, international affairs, and Indigenous rights and freedoms”

“Dr. Marie Delorme has exceeded expectations and demonstrates her incredible insight and ability to influence change. We are honoured to present Dr. Marie Delorme with CCAB’s national Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations,” said Bull.

Described by her colleagues as a changemaker and a shining example of excellence in business and community, her incredible commitment to building bridges between Indigenous peoples and Canadian society has been reflected throughout her career with a determination to inspire change. Over the years, she has been recognized for 12 national and international awards, including the Order of Canada. She currently sits on 13 boards including the Canadian Federation for Citizenship, Canadian Western Bank, and the Coady International Institute at St. Francis Xavier University. She is also a member of the Indigenous Advisory Committee for Canada Energy Regulator and serves on the advisory council for the Order of Canada, among others.

Dr. Marie Delorme’s career started in the telecommunications industry before branching out on her own as an entrepreneur, founding the Imagination Group of Companies which includes the Imagination Group Consulting practice, Imagination Tobacco, and the Aboriginal Gifting Company, a nationally recognized brand in the promotional products and gifting industry. Her current community work with the National Indigenous Economic Development Board helps provide advice and guidance to the federal government on issues related to Indigenous economic opportunities that enables Indigenous peoples of Canada to have a voice in government policy decisions.

Since 2000, Dr. Delorme has provided consultation to almost 200 Indigenous Nations, corporate entities, and organizations, to federal and provincial governments, corporate Canada, and public, private, not for-profit, and charitable organizations. She has delivered more than 30 academic speeches nationally and internationally, and more than 90 business presentations in her career, which span industries and organizations. Her continued work with the National Indigenous Economic Development Board, the Indigenous Advisory Committee for the Canadian Energy Regulator, the Coady International Institute, the Pathways to Education Indigenous Advisory Circle, RCMP Circle for Change Advisory Committee, and Save the Children’s Canada National Indigenous Advisory Council is just a small snapshot of what she is doing to support reconciliation efforts and to make a difference in the lives of Indigenous peoples. She remains committed to cross-cultural economic development and the participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy.

The Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations is proudly sponsored by Sysco Canada. On October 6th, 2022, Dr. Delorme will be honoured at CCAB’s West Coast Business Forum in Vancouver.

Randy White, President of Sysco Canada said, “Through her tireless work, commitment and passion, Dr. Marie Delorme has been a catalyst to change and has made an indelible mark on Indigenous relations. A born relationship builder, she has inspired Indigenous people and Canadian society to come together,” said White. “Her values, beliefs, and principles, that have guided her every action, truly exemplify the very best in recipients of this award. Sysco Canada is honoured to sponsor the Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations. As our journey continues, we are committed to taking the steps we need to advance reconciliation in a meaningful way.”

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information visit ccab.com.

Contact:

James Tarrant

Senior Associate, Communications

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

[email protected]

416-961-8663 x 803

Matt Stewart

International Communications

Sysco Corporation

[email protected]

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers