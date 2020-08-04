Dr Stephan K. W. Schwarz MD, PhD, FRCPC named incoming Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Anesthesia

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society (CAS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Stephan Schwarz as the next Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Anesthesia (CJA). Dr Schwarz will work closely with the current Editor-in-Chief, Dr Hilary Grocott, over the remainder of the year and officially takes on the new role on January 1, 2021.“We have been very fortunate to have outstanding EICs at the CJA, including Dr Grocott (2014-2020), Dr Miller (2005-2013), Dr Hardy (2000-2004), Dr Bevan (1988-2000), Dr Craig (1983-1988) and Dr Gordon (1954-1982), and are excited to continue with Dr Schwarz as new Editor-in-Chief during this challenging and transitional time not only in anesthesiology but healthcare in general,” stated CAS President, Dr Daniel Bainbridge MD, FRCPC. “As a dual-trained clinician-scientist anesthesiologist, Dr Schwarz brings considerable investigative, research and editorial expertise that will continue to grow the Journal’s international reputation for scientific excellence and quality.”An active member of the Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society for over 20 years, Dr Schwarz brings an established track record in biomedical research and publication – both in the clinical and basic sciences. Dr Schwarz’s direct experience with the Journal is extensive, including a six-year term on the Editorial Board as well as fifteen plus years as a veteran, internationally recognized editorial reviewer. Dr Schwarz is a Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology & Therapeutics at The University of British Columbia (UBC), where he holds the Dr. Jean Templeton Hugill Chair in Anesthesia and directs the Hugill Anesthesia Research Centre. Concomitantly, he is a member of the Department of Anesthesia at Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital, where he has served three terms as Director of Research. In 2017, Dr. Schwarz was awarded a Killam Teaching Prize, UBC’s most prestigious recognition of excellence in education.Says Dr Schwarz: “I feel immensely honoured and humbled to have been given this opportunity to serve our Journal and community-at-large. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to Dr Grocott for his exceptional leadership and dedication to excellence, and I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to him. While there are big shoes to fill, I am absolutely thrilled to be able to work together with such an amazing team of world-class individuals to take the helm and steer the CJA into the future.”About the Canadian Journal of Anesthesia (CJA)MISSION STATEMENT: “Excellence in research and knowledge translation in anesthesia, pain, perioperative medicine, and critical care”The Canadian Journal of Anesthesia (the Journal) is owned by the Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society and is published by Springer Nature Switzerland AG. From the first year of publication in 1954, the international exposure of the Journal has broadened considerably, with articles now received from over 50 countries. The Journal is published monthly and has an impact Factor (mean journal citation frequency) of 3.779 (in 2019). Article types consist of invited editorials, reports of original investigations (clinical and basic sciences articles), case reports/case series, review articles, systematic reviews, accredited continuing professional development (CPD) modules, and Letters to the Editor. The editorial content, according to the mission statement, spans the fields of anesthesia, acute and chronic pain, perioperative medicine and critical care. In addition, the Journal publishes practice guidelines and standards articles relevant to clinicians. Articles are published either in English or in French, according to the language of submission.About the Canadian Anesthesiologists’ SocietyThe Canadian Anesthesiologists’ Society (CAS) is the national specialty society for anesthesiology in Canada. The CAS was founded in 1943 as a not-for-profit, voluntary organization and is guided by its vision of transformative patient care, with its mission to serve members and advance the specialty through leadership, advocacy, education, and research. CAS represents 3,000 members (anesthesiologists, GP anesthetists, residents, Anesthesia Assistants, etc.) across Canada and around the world.CJA Twitter: @CJA_JournalCAS Twitter: @CASUpdateAmanda Cormier

