Drake Teams with Canopy Growth

CBJ — When he’s not hanging out with American billionaire gal pal Kylie Jenner, conducting concerts for fans, or attending Toronto Raptors’ games, Canadian rap artist Drake is likely going to be spending a fair amount of time promoting his partnership with Canopy Growth and marijuana sales.

The multi-Grammy award winner will take a 60% stake in a subsidiary of Canopy Growth, which produces cannabis in the east end of Toronto.

The new venture, called More Life Growth, would be “centred around wellness, discovery and overall personal growth.” Canopy will own the remaining 40% of the subsidiary.

“Drake’s perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth’s breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets,” CEO Mark Zekulin said in a statement.

Canopy Growth certainly likes the celebrity endorsements and involvement having previously worked out deals with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Seth Rogen.

