Dream Unlimited Corp. Q4 2019 Financial Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) will be releasing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.Conference call:A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream’s website at www.dream.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.



