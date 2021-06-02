Dreams and Beyond Coaching Offers “Business Strategy One Day Intensive” Program

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Managing a business in today’s day and age is a challenging task due to high-level competition in every industry. Without the right mindset and skills, entrepreneurs often struggle with their business, which can lead to losses. However, this is where business coaching can help people maximize performance and achieve their true potential. Dreams and Beyond Coaching’s “Business Strategy One Day Intensive” is one such program that helps entrepreneurs and business owners gain clarity, create results they desire, and maximize leverage in a short space of time.

Founder of Dreams and Beyond Coaching and a Qualified Business and Success Coach, Anna, believes that inspired business leaders with a clear vision are quite unstoppable. Working alongside an experienced business coach and mentor like Anna provides insights that can be the catalyst people need to start their business transformation and growth to help get their desired results. Anna has turned her passion and experience into a coaching business where she works with entrepreneurs, small business owners, and their teams and helps them strive for success in their business and personal life.

The Business Strategy One Day Intensive Program

With the Business Strategy One Day Intensive program, people can move forward in their business with clear strategies and confidence. Anna believes that people are capable of so much more than they think. Therefore, the Business Strategy One Day Intensive program is designed to help people maximize their potential and the potential of their business while moving towards success and efficiency.

The Business Strategy One Day Intensive Program Includes –

Welcome Questionnaire - Before we start, I’ll ask you to complete a welcome questionnaire so that I can tailor this intensive specifically to your needs and goals.

Before we start, I’ll ask you to complete a welcome questionnaire so that I can tailor this intensive specifically to your needs and goals. 30 Min 1:1 Welcome Call - We’ll go through your welcome pack and agree on goals and outcomes that you would like to achieve by the end of the intensive.

We’ll go through your welcome pack and agree on goals and outcomes that you would like to achieve by the end of the intensive. 5 Hours of 1:1 Coaching and Mentoring - We’ll dive in deep and cover the above and any questions that you might have.

We’ll dive in deep and cover the above and any questions that you might have. Action Plan - You’ll leave motivated and inspired and you’ll know exactly what you will be working on to achieve results.

You’ll leave motivated and inspired and you’ll know exactly what you will be working on to achieve results. 60 Min 1:1 Accountability Coaching Session - This additional dedicated time with me is your opportunity to reflect on the one-day intensive and get support to keep you on track.

This additional dedicated time with me is your opportunity to reflect on the one-day intensive and get support to keep you on track. Email Support - I’ll support you for another month after your accountability coaching session, whether it’s your strategy, mindset, vision, performance habits, personal development, or ideas.

Conclusion

Dreams and Beyond Coaching’s Business Strategy One Day Intensive program is the next step to success for business owners and entrepreneurs. This program offers people a chance to maximize their efficiency and increase their revenues exponentially. According to clients “Anna’s coaching had a valuable impact on achieving my goals. She is a great listener and her empowerment kept me motivated and committed throughout the whole journey that we had together”.

The Intensive program provides people an opportunity to spend uninterrupted one-on-one time with Coach Anna and focus on their dream business and life. The Business Strategy One Day Intensive program is perfect for people who need direction, motivation, guidance, and want to fast track their success.

Check out the Business Strategy One Day Intensive program HERE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/041f285f-9a30-4cb5-b83d-2b09f2f0b381

CBJ Newsmakers