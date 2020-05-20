Driftpile Cree Nation Communicates Via New App
TREATY 8 TERRITORY, Alberta, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new mobile app is changing the way Driftpile Cree Nation (DPCN) is connecting with its members. Developed using the newest available technology by Aivia Design and Technology Engineering in Edmonton, the app allows DPCN administration to instantly share information with the community using push notifications.
