Drill Results by Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders of the most recent drill results by Starr Peak Ltd. (STE-TSXV) on Globex’s Normetal/Normetmar Mine royalty property (NewMetal) at the town of Normetal, Quebec.

Recent drilling focused at both the Upper and Deep zones returned significant results including the following:

Upper Zone:

Hole STE-21-73, 6.04% Zn Eq. over 5.90 m.

Deep Zone:

Hole STE-21-82-W1, 8.98% Zn Eq. (including 0.82% Cu) over 9.85 m .

. Hole STE-21-81, 5.14% Zn Eq. (including 1.28% Cu) over 7.20 m.

Numerous other holes are reported in today’s Starr Peak press release with zinc values in the Upper Zone and Deep Zone (up to 10.53% Zn, 2.99% Cu and 42.69 g/t Ag).

Please refer to Starr Peak’s press release for details. Globex is pleased with the results to date. Globex holds a 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the property as well as over 1 million shares of Starr Peak.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1 Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



CBJ Newsmakers