Drilling planned on Solo – Second closing for K2

MONTREAL, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dios Exploration Inc. reports partner Sirios Resources completed an heli-borne magnetic survey and plans drilling in April on Solo gold property, south of Opinaca river Fault, south-east of its K2 property., adjacent to Azimut Exploration’s Elmer gold discovery property, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. (02/27 Sirios’release)

Dios reported on Feb. 11 signing an agreement with Sirios, allowing Sirios to earn an interest in this Solo claim block south of Opinaca Fault. Solo covers a fold hinge in younger rocks than on K2-Elmer. Former claim holders located on Solo gold-in-soil and Induced Polarization anomalies in a topography without bedrock exposures. These never drilled targets can only be properly tested by drilling. Second ClosingDios completed a non-brokered private placement for a total of $659,000, including a second closing of $42,000 pursuant to which a further 420,000 flow-though shares were issued at the price of $ 0.10 each. See March 5 release.The net proceeds will be used for exploration work on Dios’ wholly-owned K2 property, adjacent in strike SW to Azimut’s Elmer property. Dios delineated 3 km long WI target electromagnetic conductor and, among others, ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect, southwest of Azimut’s Patwon gold discovery, bearing similarities in some host rocks, alterations and 3 networks of quartz veins. K2 is underlain by same stratigraphy as Elmer property, north of Opinaca Fault, a major regional structure. This press release has been reviewed by Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., President of Dios, Qualified Person following National Instrument 43-101.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, President, Geo M.Sc.

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel.: (514) 923-9123

