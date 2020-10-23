Drilling Starts on DIOS’ K2 Gold Project, Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dios Exploration Inc. (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report drilling started yesterday on wholly-owned K2 gold-copper-silver project, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec.

This first ever drilling consists of some 2,200 meters in 10-12 holes and follows up work completed by Dios’ high expertise exploration team over the last few years on K2 and most recent ground IP (geophysics) survey confirming, west of Kali intrusion, a 3 km long WI target electromagnetic conductor (up to 10 g/t gold in outcrop) and also, among others, 7 km east, the ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect hosted in a fractured rhyodacite dome overlying Kali Porphyry to the south, (chalcopyrite-rich stringer/stockwork over 75 m long and 5 to 15 m wide, up to 8.08 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t silver, 2.43% Cu, south-west of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery, bearing similarities in host rocks, alterations and quartz vein network. The K2 property (no royalties), adjacent in same trend SW to Azimut Exploration Inc’s Elmer project, is underlain by same stratigraphy, both north of major Opinaca Fault.The Board granted 1,990,000 5-year stock options at $0.12 per share under Director Employee Stock Option Plan. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard Geo M.Sc. 43-101 Qualified Person.About Dios Exploration Inc.Dios is a Quebec based exploration company focusing on gold in glacial lands, through proprietary diamond till sampling having also defined gold glacial dispersal trains with 502 claims along a major geological contact in James Bay, including the K2, AU 33, Clarkie, 33 Carats and 14K properties, all in the renowned mining jurisdiction of Quebec. The strength of Dios’s gold projects lies in their prospective location in James Bay along a major geological structure that is also home to Newmont’s Eleonore deposit and Azimut discovery. Dios’ strong technical team has recognized expertise with more than 30 years experience in mineral management and exploration projects, particularly in glacial terrane, and in building strong relationships with local communities. All exploration programs are subject to Dios’ strict CSR guidelines. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Contact information :

