Driver assistance technologies disabled out of annoyance, Allstate Canada survey finds

MONTREAL, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vehicles are increasingly equipped with driver assistance technologies such as rear-view cameras and vehicle proximity alerts. Some of these systems support the driver in controlling the vehicle, others provide warnings, and some activate in specific situations. However, a new Léger survey, conducted on behalf of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate”), revealed that, of the Quebec respondents, only 35% claim to understand all the features available on their car and 16% said they don’t fully comprehend them.

The Allstate Léger survey also found that 52% of all respondents from the national sample say they rarely or never rely on their car’s driver assist features. Among these, 42% mentioned they were distracted by the warnings and 56% admitted they disabled at least one of them.

According to the survey data, the two main reasons why Quebec respondents are disabling their driver assist features are annoyance (63%) and because they don’t trust them (14%).

Allstate automotive insurance data shows that vehicles equipped with more driver assistance technologies tend to have a lower frequency of claims than vehicles only equipped with a backup camera.

However, drivers should understand the capabilities and limitations of the assistance technologies in their vehicles.

“Vehicles today are equipped with a host of tools to improve safety on the road, but still many people don’t fully understand how to use them, get distracted by them or turn them off, especially on Quebec roads where orange cones in construction zones can cause an overabundance of alarms and warnings,” notes Carmine Venditti, Allstate Agency Manager, Montreal-East area. “Being knowledgeable about these assistance technologies allow for a better understanding of their usefulness. As a result, the driver can benefit from better visibility around the vehicle, and make safe decisions, potentially avoiding a collision.”

Allstate would like to take the opportunity to remind all drivers to drive safely on the road this summer, no matter how far they travel.

Some best practices for safely driving a modern vehicle:

Get familiar with features specific to your vehicle before using them on public roads. Being informed may help prevent a collision.

Driver assistance technologies still require the full attention of the driver. Some features may only work in specific conditions, for example within a certain range of speeds.

Do not hesitate to ask your car dealer any questions about the technology found in your vehicle, so you can better understand its purposes and how to use its features properly. You can also find information in the vehicle’s owner’s manual or in the electronic owner’s manual built into some vehicles’ infotainment systems.

Technologies like back-up cameras help, but always make sure to have a good look around the vehicle as well as the camera may not provide a complete picture.

Program your navigation system or set up your infotainment system before starting your journey (never do it while driving). Stop in a safe place on the side of the road if you have to use a device or change the playlist.

About the Léger Survey

The survey was conducted by Léger from May 7 to 9, 2021, among a representative sample of 1,529 Canadians aged 18 and over, able to speak English or French. Of the national sample, 415 respondents were from Quebec. Results were weighted by gender, age, mother tongue, region and education to ensure a representative sample of the Canadian population. As an indication, a probability sample of 1,529 respondents would have a margin of error of +/-2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About Allstate Canada, Insurance Company

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to reassure both customers and employees with its “You’re in Good Hands®,” promise and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for nine consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates through partnerships with charitable organizations, employee giving and volunteerism. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca. For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca.

