Ducks Unlimited Canada commends Government’s Fall Economic Statement that recognizes nature in Canada’s economic recovery

OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday’s Fall Economic Statement issued by the Honourable Chrystia Freeland acknowledged what conservationists and a growing number of business leaders and economists have been fervently stating since post-pandemic planning began: Nature is key to Canada’s recovery. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance outlined significant investments in nature-based climate solutions within the federal government’s fall fiscal update. It’s welcome news for the natural world—and for all Canadians.

Noteworthy is new support for Canada’s wetlands, grasslands and peatlands. Recognized as critical infrastructure in the fight against climate change, these natural areas—and new investments in them—will also stimulate economic growth. Up to $631 million has been committed over ten years to restore degraded ecosystems, protect wildlife, and improve land and resource management practices.Ducks Unlimited Canada has been actively working to conserve and restore these areas for the past 82 years. All have powerful natural abilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and buffer the effects of extreme weather. Throughout our history, we’ve also learned that investments in wetland habitats deliver net economic benefits to Canadians. This includes the provision of new construction work, diverse job creation as well as the valuable ecosystem services they provide to communities by way of flood mitigation, phosphorus capture, protection for species at risk and healthy outdoor spaces.“We’ve been advocating for investments in these ecosystems for years—not only because of their importance to wildlife, but because wetlands and other natural areas effectively support climate change mitigation and adaptation,” says Karla Guyn, CEO for Ducks Unlimited Canada. “At the same time, their ability to inject funds into the economy cannot be overlooked. Recent economic studies estimate that for every $1 million invested in what’s known as blue or green infrastructure, up to 15-person employment years are generated. This is comparable to employment benefits provided by the construction industry.”Ducks Unlimited Canada is part of the Green Budget Coalition, a group of 25 leading environmental organizations, that presented a set of budgetary recommendations to the federal government in October that would make climate and biodiversity objectives central to Canada’s recovery. Investing in nature-based climate solutions was one of four key recommendations, which is now part of the path forward.“The Government has sent a clear signal that they are serious about building a green economic recovery,” says Guyn. “We look forward to working with our long-standing partners at the Canadian Wildlife Service and Environment and Climate Change Canada to begin implementing habitat-based programs that will deliver results as soon as possible.”Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. www.ducks.caFor more information, contact:

