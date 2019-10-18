DUCKS UNLIMITED CANADA TACKLES THE ISSUE OF CARBON

Stonewall, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) today released a special edition of its podcast, In the Reeds, focusing on the science of carbon and its relationship with the 6.4 million acres of wetlands, grasslands, and coastal areas under the organization’s care.“It’s common to hear about carbon in a political context, especially during an election,” says Nigel Simms, national director of communications and marketing, DUC. “Given that we are a habitat conservation organization that leads with science, we felt we had a responsibility to help Canadians understand what carbon is, what it does, and how our wetland conservation work intersects with carbon in the ground.”Established wetlands, forests, and grasslands store large amounts of carbon through the sequestration of CO2 to organic carbon in the soil. Peatlands are also effective carbon sinks because of the large amount of organic soil found within them. Canada’s boreal forest, where DUC has been working for more than 20 years, is one of the largest and most significant carbon stores in the world.Wetlands and other natural areas contribute to many ecosystem services, or environmental benefits, to society. In Canada, there are 6.4 million acres of habitat under DUC’s care. The total monetary value of the ecosystem services in this habitat is $4.9 billion. Of this, 31 per cent ($1.5 billion) comes from carbon sequestration and storage.“The intersection between conservation and carbon sequestration is another example that the work we do for ducks also has a tremendous benefit to us all,” says Simms.In The Reeds is Canada’s Conservation Podcast and the official podcast of Ducks Unlimited Canada. It’s available for download on iTunes and Google Play or streamed at ducks.ca/podcast.About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife, and the environment. Learn more at ducks.ca.Ashley Lewis

Ducks Unlimited Canada

204-467-3252

media@ducks.ca



CBJ Newsmakers