Dundee Corporation Announces Acquisition of Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee”) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited, has acquired 12,500,000 common shares (“Shares”) of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (the “Issuer”) at the price of $0.32 each for aggregate consideration of $4,000,000.

In connection with its engagement as co-lead agent under a bought deal private placement financing of the Issuer, Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, an affiliate of Dundee, acquired compensation options exercisable for common shares (“Compensation Options”) for a period of 24 months. A total of 416,249 of the Compensation Options are exercisable at the price of $0.32 and a total of 730,445 Compensation Options are exercisable at the price of $0.46.Immediately prior to the acquisition of securities described in this news release, Dundee and its affiliates, including client accounts of Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc., owned or controlled 28,901,500 Shares and 1,002,286 broker warrants representing an approximate 8.32% interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 8.59% interest on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee and its affiliates, including client accounts of Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc., own or control an aggregate of 41,401,500 Shares and broker warrants and Compensation Options exercisable for the issuance of 2,148,975 Shares representing an approximate 10.48% interest on an undiluted basis and a 10.97% interest on a partially diluted basis. Dundee acquired the securities of the Issuer for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase additional securities of the Issuer or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment.This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report. The early warning report respecting the acquisition will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com under the Issuer’s profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Dundee, please contact:Dundee Corporation

