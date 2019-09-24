Dundee Corporation Announces Reassessment by Canada Revenue Agency

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) today announced it has received notice of a reassessment by Canada Revenue Agency resulting from the audit of its 2014 tax year filing for the amount of $12.7 million. The Corporation had previously disclosed in the contingencies note to its quarterly financial statements, beginning in June 2018, that there was a possibility of reassessment.