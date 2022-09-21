Dundee Corporation Closes Privatization Transaction of Big River Gold With Aura Minerals to Develop and Participate in Future Cash Flows From the Borborema Mine

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction where Dundee Resources Limited (“Dundee Resources”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company will retain a 20 percent interest in Big River Gold Limited (“Big River”) through a joint venture arrangement with Aura Minerals Inc (“Aura”). The Supreme Court of Western Australia approved the acquisition of Big River on September 8, 2022.

Aura, a returns-focused mid-tier gold and copper producer, in partnership with Dundee Resources, expects to review the Project and complete a Feasibility Study (“Borborema FS”) in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI-43-101”) on the Borborema Project by early 2023. On a preliminary basis, and subject to completion and confirmation of the Borborema FS, the construction of the Borborema Project is expected to start in 2023 and production would be expected to commence in 2025.

As previously disclosed, Aura’s and Dundee Resources’ joint venture interest in the project will be held through an intermediate holding company (“Borborema Inc.”), and Dundee Resources will hold an indirect 20 percent equity interest in Borborema, Inc. as a result of the contribution of the shares of Big River previously held by Dundee Resources and a “top-up” cash subscription for shares in Borborema, Inc. of approximately US$2.5million.

Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation commented: “I am pleased to announce the closing of this transaction and for Dundee to participate directly in any future cash flows of this high-quality, development stage mining project in Brazil. We are delighted to work closely with respected partner Aura, an exceptional, responsible, and ESG-minded operator with a great deal of experience and success operating in Brazil to develop the fully-permitted Borborema Gold Project and we look forward to updating the market on progress and timelines as Borborema, Inc. moves into development and production. This is clearly a transformational transaction for Dundee, and we are looking forward to our evolution toward becoming an emerging gold producer.”

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

