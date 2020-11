TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) senior management will host a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

CBJ Newsmakers