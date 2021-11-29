Dundee Precious Metals Re-Issues Technical Report on the Loma Larga Project

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company has refiled a technical report for the Loma Larga development project located in Ecuador. Loma Larga was acquired by DPM as a result of its acquisition of INV Metals Inc., which was completed on July 26, 2021.

The technical report, dated November 29, 2021, was originally prepared and filed by INV Metals Inc. with an effective date of April 8, 2020, and the technical information contained in the report is unchanged. The technical report was readdressed to DPM and was filed in accordance with section 4.2(7) of National Instrument 43-101.

The technical report is available for review on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website ( www.dundeeprecious.com ).

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

