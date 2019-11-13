dynaCERT Commences Shipping HydraGEN™ HG-1 and HG-2 Units to MOSOLF Group of Europe

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced shipping one hundred (100) HydraGEN™ Technology Units to Europe, including fifty (50) Units to MOSOLF SE & CO. AG, of Germany (“MOSOLF”) pursuant to the previously announced MOU agreement between dynaCERT and MOSOLF (see Press Release of October 16, 2019).

Under the MOU, MOSOLF, a dealer of dynaCERT, has agreed to an initial purchase of 1,000 HydraGEN™ Technology Units to be delivered in 2020. However, as a result of the immediate initial interest in Europe, fifty (50) dynaCERT HydraGEN™ Technology Units have been ordered this month following receipt of a formal purchase order. Of the fifty (50) Units ordered, forty (40) are for HG-145 Units and are expected to be installed immediately upon delivery. Twenty (20) such HG-145 Units are destined for MOSOLF-owned trucks in Germany, while the other twenty (20) HG-145 Units are destined for large clients of MOSOLF. In addition, MOSOLF has ordered ten (10) dynaCERT HG-2 Units for installation on smaller MOSOLF trucks operating out of one of their distribution depots in southern Germany.Upon receipt of these Units, dynaCERT’s subsidiary in Germany will be onsite to assist, train and certify MOSOLF staff in the installation process. Michael Mayer, M.Sc., Dipl. Ing (FH), Product and Sales Support Manager of dynaCERT, a qualified field service technician & technical training Instructor based in Germany, will lead the dynaCERT GmbH installations of MOSOLF.Dr. Joerg Mosolf, Chief Executive Officer of the MOSOLF Group stated, “We are very pleased to accelerate our ordering process and installation schedule of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology. The MOSOLF Group is anticipating continued strong demand for dynaCERT’s products throughout Europe as market acceptance on the continent has been very solid. The need to reduce carbon emissions in Europe has no boundaries and is a top priority.”Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “dynaCERT is 100% committed to supporting MOSOLF in Europe as we are with all our dealers world-wide. With this initial shipping order, MOSOLF is demonstrating their rapid response and the genuine capabilities of their highly respected team in Europe.” About dynaCERT Inc. dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com READER ADVISORY

