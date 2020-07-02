dynaCERT Graduates to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list the Company’s common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Effective at market open on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the common shares of dynaCERT will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same symbol “DYA” and will concurrently be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.In addition, the 6,152,500 warrants issued as part of the recent upsized $8,367,400 underwritten prospectus financing (see Press Release dated June 18, 2020) at an exercise price of $1.00 per share expiring June 18, 2022, will also be listed effective market open on July 7, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol “DYA.WT”.The Toronto Stock Exchange is the premier stock exchange in Canada for established companies, offering enhanced visibility, liquidity and access to capital.dynaCERT believes that a Toronto Stock Exchange listing is a consistent next step in the Company’s progression which should facilitate access to a broader range of investors as well as provide exposure to larger pools of capital, including long-term institutional investors and large investors abroad such as in the USA and Europe.The Company’s common shares continue to be listed in the USA on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “DYFSF” and on ATS Platforms in Canada. In Europe, the Company’s common shares trade under the symbol “DMJ” on the following Exchanges and Trading Platforms: Börse Stuttgart, Börse Berlin, Börse Düsseldorf, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Börse Hamburg, Börse Hannover, Börse München, LS Exchange, and Tradegate.Jim Payne, dynaCERT’s President, CEO & Director, stated, “Our unique Hydrogen-based innovation provides Carbon Emissions Reduction Technology while at the same time reducing fuel consumption. With future Carbon Credits, applicable throughout every diesel engine world-wide, we are attracting international investor attention and are very pleased to graduate to the prestigious Toronto Stock Exchange. This valued Canadian recognition as a growing ESG company is yet another major step forward in our global developments.”On July 8, 2020, the Company will issue 200,000 common shares regarding a legal settlement at a deemed price of $0.71 per share. The Company has granted today 5,410,000 options to its employees, consultants, senior officers and directors, each option exercisable into one common share at $0.70 for a period of five years. About dynaCERT Inc. dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com . READER ADVISORY Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of the Offering, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions and regulatory approvals. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

