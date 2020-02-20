dynaCERT Number 1 Ranked Company Across All Sectors on 2020 TSX Venture 50

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2020 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the TSX Venture. dynaCERT ranks as the top company across all sectors based on 2019 data.

dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM flagship fuel-saving and carbon emission reduction technology generates hydrogen and oxygen on demand and delivers these gases through the air intake to improve combustion, reducing fuel consumption up to 19% and emissions up to 50% applicable to diesel engines used globally. dynaCERT has realized a 284% increase in share price and 384% increase in market capitalization. A brief video on dynaCERT, produced by the TMX Group, can be found at www.tsx.com/venture50 and by clicking the link below: TMX Interview with dynaCERT President & CEO Jim Payne The 2020 TSX Venture 50 is an annual program showcasing the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. They were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2019.“We are especially proud to recognize this year’s Venture 50 winners, a diverse cross-section of visionary, early-stage companies who have performed well during challenging market conditions,” said Brady Fletcher, Managing Director and Head of TSX Venture Exchange. “Together, we celebrate these compelling success stories and many more across TSXV, the foundation of the world’s premier two-tiered capital formation ecosystem and an engine of opportunity for issuers and investors alike. Looking ahead, we strongly believe that private sector investment is key to the long-term vitality of Canada’s economy and we remain fiercely committed to advocating on behalf of our entire listed issuer client base.”Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, states, “dynaCERT is very pleased to be recognized with this distinctive achievement and proudly thanks the TMX for this extraordinary acknowledgement. dynaCERT ’s focus on ESG (Environment Social Governance), combined with our growing international notoriety in developing and commercializing hydrogen technology, has led to our recent market cap of over one third (1/3) of a Billion dollars. We look forward to attracting continued investor interest and the inclusion of much coveted institutional funds and ETFs interested in the Clean Technology space on the TMX, the USA markets and Europe.” About dynaCERT Inc. dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential future acceleration of the expiry date of Non-Repriced Warrants. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

nancy@irprocommunications.com

