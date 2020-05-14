dynaCERT Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO, ON–(Globe Newswire – May 14, 2020) dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate its listing from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the TSX.

The Company is also pleased to report that it has closed its transactions with KarbonKleen Inc. (“KarbonKleen”) and dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”), as previously announced on May 11, 2020 (See Press Release dated May 11, 2020).Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President of dynaCERT, stated, “Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden our appeal to a larger shareholder base, including institutional investors, and raise the Company’s profile among the investment community. We expect this graduation to further enhance the liquidity of our stock and enable us to continue building long-term shareholder value.”Jim Payne, dynaCERT’s President & CEO, stated, “With the approval of the KarbonKleen Transaction we can now embark on the Subscription Programme. We believe, with the success of the program, it will open the opportunity for DISH to raise debt or equity financings in a non-dilutive fashion to dynaCERT, to assist our entire global channel of dealers and to more easily roll out our HydraGEN™ Technology to end-users world-wide through a Subscription monthly payment basis.”Final approval of the TSX listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all remaining conditions as required by the TSX, including the completion of a traditional underwritten prospectus offering with a minimum of 50 subscribers, raising a minimum gross proceeds of not less than $5 million and compliance with public distribution and all other standard listing requirements of the TSX on or before August 12, 2020. The Company expects to be able to satisfy all of such requirements prior to such time and will issue a statement once timing for completion of the final listing requirements can be estimated and a final trading date has been confirmed by the TSX. About dynaCERT Inc. dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com . READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to completion of a $5 million financing, satisfaction of TSX listing conditions, listing on the TSX, expanding the Company’s Subscription programme and having DISH engage in future financing activities. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.On Behalf of the Board



Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@dynaCERT.com Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1

nmassicotte@dynaCERT.com

CBJ Newsmakers