Dynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Credit Agreement

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( “Dynamic” or the “Company”), with reference to its prior news releases dated April 29, 2019, July 15, 2020 and October 7, 2020, is pleased to announce that the Company has amended its USD$28.7 million senior credit agreement (“Senior Credit Agreement”). As of today, the Senior Credit Agreement has an aggregated outstanding balance of USD $14.3 million.

“The Company is pleased to have paid back 50% of the original loan and it has been working hard on a new financing that would pay off the remaining amount owing under the Senior Credit Agreement, strengthen its working capital and position the Company to finance more co-ventures, just like the Company’s 50% ownership of SkyFly™: Soar America that was announced in a separate news release today. The loan extension reflects management’s expectation that a little more time is needed to address this objective,” stated Guy Nelson, Executive Chair and CEO.

The amendment to the Senior Credit Agreement extends the maturity for one of the credit facilities (the “Extended Facility”) from January 31, 2022 to February 28, 2022. The amount outstanding on the Extended Facility is USD $10.4 million. One of the other credit facilities governed by the Senior Credit Agreement has been repaid in full, and the other credit facility governed by the Senior Credit Agreement has an outstanding balance of USD $3.9 million and is repayable on or before June 30, 2022.

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design, engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and popular tourist destinations. Dynamic leverages its world class, media-based attraction products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. The Company also applies its engineering integration and problem-solving skills on special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures.

Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG. For more information about the Company, visit www.dynamictechgroup.com or contact:

Guy Nelson Allan Francis Executive Chair & CEO Vice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration Phone: (416) 366-7977 Phone: (204) 589-9301 Email: gnelson@dynamictechgroup.com Email: afrancis@dynamictechgroup.com

