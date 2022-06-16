E-scooter and E-bike Operator Neuron Mobility Announces Integration with Google Maps to Help Canadian Riders Better Plan their Trips

Leading e-scooter operator, Neuron, has integrated with Google Maps to help commuters easily locate their nearest available e-scooters and e-bikes for a safe, convenient and sustainable first and last-mile transport option

Riders can now better plan their journeys in real-time, with information provided as to how long it takes to reach the vehicle, the battery range and expected arrival time at their destination for a seamless multi-modal experience

Neuron’s e-scooters and e-bikes have been widely embraced in Canada with 46% of trips directly replacing a car journey, reducing congestion and saving an estimated 120 tonnes of CO2 emissions

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility has announced an integration with Google Maps in Canada, which will allow Neuron riders to easily locate their nearest e-scooter or e-bike, giving them better access to a convenient first and last-mile transport option. The integration will be available across Neuron’s Canadian cities in Vernon, Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Ottawa.

Riders in these cities will now be able to better plan their journey in real-time using Google Maps. The service highlights a user’s nearest e-scooter or e-bike, directions and information on how long it will take them to reach it, calculates price estimates based on the selected route, and provides the device battery range and expected arrival time at their destination. After selecting an e-scooter or e-bike on the map, users will be redirected to the Neuron app for unlocking and payment.

The integration is available to Google Maps users across 25 Neuron cities worldwide, with more to follow later in the year.

According to Neuron’s rider surveys nationally, 80% of riders in Canada use Neuron e-scooters to visit local businesses and to explore cities, while 62% made a purchase from a local vendor during their most recent trip. This latest integration will help riders to better plan their journeys to work, stores, restaurants, or other local destinations.

Since launching in Canada in May 2021, Neuron’s e-scooters have been widely embraced, helping thousands of riders across the country to get around in a safe, sustainable and socially distanced way. Across the country, rider data has shown that 46% of Neuron trips have already directly replaced a car journey, saving an estimated 120 tonnes of CO2 emissions and over 50,000 litres of gasoline. By making it simpler than ever to ditch the car in favour of an e-scooter or e-bike and public transit, it is hoped that this figure can continue to rise over the course of this year.

Ankush Karwal, Head of Market for Neuron in Canada said: “We are delighted to be integrating our e-scooter and e-bike services in Canada with Google Maps. Since launching in Canada, our service has rapidly become a go-to solution for first and last-mile journeys, providing a convenient link between home or work and the nearest transit station.

“By integrating our service with Google Maps, we are making it simpler and more convenient than ever before to make an e-scooter or e-bike part of your journey.”

About Neuron Mobility

Neuron, Canada’s fastest-growing e-scooter operator, differentiates by being the best partner to cities while also leading the industry when it comes to safety and sustainable operations. Founded in Singapore in 2016, the company has introduced an impressive number of industry world firsts and pioneering innovations including e-scooter battery swapping, geofencing control and integrated helmets. Neuron announced its arrival into Canada in 2021 and has since expanded its operations to five Canadian markets including Ottawa, Calgary, Red Deer, Vernon, and Lethbridge. Neuron is also the leading operator in Australia and New Zealand and has operations in the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit: https://rideneuron.com

