Early Warning News Release of Invidx Corp.

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Invidx Corp. (“Invidx”), a company controlled by Lorna Samsoondar, the President and director of the Company, announces that it has disposed of 2,432,000 common shares of Relay Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Relay”) through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange between September 26, 2018 and October 28, 2019. Prior to this disposition, Invidx held 18,939,552 common shares of Relay.

There are currently approximately 124,880,164 common shares of Relay issued and outstanding. Invidx has ownership over an aggregate of 16,597,552 common shares of the Company on an undiluted basis, representing 13.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Invidx does not own any convertible securities of the Company. Invidx disposed of the securities in the ordinary course and may make additional dispositions of securities of the Company, depending on price and general market conditions.A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with Invidx’s shareholdings in Relay may be found at www.sedar.com under Relay’s profile.For more information, please contact:

Invidx Corp.

Telephone: 905-471-3930

CBJ Newsmakers