Earth Alive EA1™ Trial to Commence at Chilean Mine

MONTREAL, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSX: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company is pleased to announce an agreement (“Agreement”) for a commercial test of its proprietary EA1™ dust suppressant with a major mining operation in Chile to become the project’s dust suppressant solution provider.

Under the terms of the purchase order, Earth Alive will conduct a four-week, 15,000-square-meter on-site trial to validate the efficacy of the Company’s proprietary EA1™ dust suppressant at a large open-pit mine in northern Chile. According to CEO Michael Warren, “This trial is in addition to the ongoing projects in Mexico, South Africa and Brazil. Initial results and feedback from the ongoing trials have been very positive including those from the US$2,000,000 ongoing project in Mexico, which started in September 2019. We are very proud of the results and the success of our Infrastructure Maintenance division which was completely restructured in 2018.”“With the mining sector taking an increasingly proactive approach towards environmental protection and stewardship, we are confident that the results will lend well to the ongoing deployment of our EA1™ microbial technology throughout the industry,” added Mr. Warren.EA1™ is a microbial, user-friendly, efficient and environmentally safe alternative for haul road dust suppression. It reduces particulates by 95% and decreases water consumption by over 90%. Moreover EA1™ contributes to reducing operating expenses (OPEX) through lower operational costs and improved safety.About Earth Alive Clean TechnologiesEarth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com .Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company’s objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

CBJ Newsmakers