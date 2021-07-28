EarthRenew Announces New Senior Debt Facility for Replenish

Highlights:

Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish”) secures new debt facilities totalling $3.2 million to support planned expansion efforts.

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt: WIMN) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company ”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions, today announced that, effective July 21st, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Replenish secured new senior secured asset-based credit facilities totalling $3.2 million (collectively, the “ABL Facility”) from Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (“AFSC”). The ABL Facility will replace Replenish’s existing senior debt, and will be used to fund inventory growth and capital expenditures related to Replenish’s current production facilities.

“We are very pleased to have Replenish enter into this strategic relationship with AFSC, one of Alberta’s leading agricultural lenders,” said Keith Driver, EarthRenew’s Chief Executive Officer. “The facility is flexible, allowing it to fit our dynamic business needs. The customized financing provided by AFSC demonstrates the strong support for agribusinesses and will provide us with significant financial flexibility to continue to execute our growth plans.”

The ABL Facility contemplates a five-year term, including interest-only payments until January 1st, 2022. Amounts drawn on the main facility bear interest at a rate of 3.52% per annum, while the inventory loan rate is 2.875% per annum. On closing, an aggregate of $2,558,968 was drawn on the ABL Facility, with $1,592,291 used to repay existing senior debt. The ABL Facility is subject to compliance with financial covenants starting in 2022. EarthRenew has provided an unlimited guarantee as security for the ABL Facility.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew is driven to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste materials into high value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products that offer growers an alternative to conventional fertilizers which leave the soil devoid of the nutrients and bacteria essential to plant life. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

