EarthRenew Enters Into Marketing Agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a marketing agreement with Hybrid Financial Inc. (“Hybrid”), an arm’s length party. Hybrid has been engaged by EarthRenew for a period of six-months starting December 11, 2020 which term may be renewed for successive three-month periods thereafter upon the mutual agreement of EarthRenew and Hybrid. Consideration for the engagement is $185,000, plus applicable taxes, during the initial six-month term. Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets.

About EarthRenew Inc.EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four MW per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer. EarthRenew stock is listed on the CSE under symbol “ERTH”. For further information, please visit our website at www.earthrenew.ca or contact:Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

Phone: (403) 860-8623

E-mail: kdriver@earthrenew.caCautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of Hybrid, the business and operations of EarthRenew, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



