East Block Acquisition Term Extended

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSXV in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, wishes to inform shareholders that Chibougamau has extended the “Option to Purchase” accorded to Tomagold Corp. (LOT-TSXV) by 45 days to allow completion of due diligence and secure financing to acquire Chibougamau’s East Block of advanced copper-gold properties. The initial transaction was announced in press releases dated August 14, 2023 and September 13 th , 2023 .

