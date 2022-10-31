Eat & Beyond Portfolio Company Daydream Drinks Signs with Walmart Canada

Vancouver, B.C. & Toronto, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCQB: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), an investment issuer focused on food technology and the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Daydream Drinks (“Daydream”) has signed a deal to distribute its products in 135 Walmart stores throughout Canada.

Daydream is an Ontario-based beverage company offering Canada’s first sparkling water infused with hemp extracts and adaptogens. The beverages contain no sugar or caffeine, and instead offer a mix of adaptogens and hemp extracts.

“Adaptogens are natural, plant-based compounds that are known to work with the body’s endocrine system and can help to support mental clarity, energy and focus. More consumers are taking stock of what they consume on a daily basis, and we are seeing the shift away from things like coffee and energy drinks, and a move toward more plant-based, natural, and holistic options,” said Alex Simonelli, CEO and Founder of Daydream. “Mood and performance are heavily impacted by what we consume on a daily basis in general, and it’s exciting to see more people feeling empowered by this and changing their lifestyles.”

Some of the powerful ingredients included in Daydream are hemp oil, schisandra, ginseng, and moringa. The beverages are currently available at over 500 retail locations across Canada including both grocery and foodservice distributors.

“Daydream has made major strides in the past year. The team is incredibly passionate about its mission and the timing is particularly exciting. We are seeing a growing interest in mental health and more consumers who are looking for options that align with those goals. This is beyond just consumers seeking options to support their workday, but also options beyond alcohol for unwinding and relaxing with friends and family,” said Michael Aucoin, CEO of Eat & Beyond. “There is a clear trend toward sober living for the younger generations that we have not witnessed previously in the market in the same way.”

According to a study by Verified Market Research, the adaptogens market was valued at US$9.78 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$16.25 billion by 2028.

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat & Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

