Eau Claire Distillery launches Stampede Canadian Rye Whisky in partnership with the Calgary Stampede

TURNER VALLEY, Alberta, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alberta’s first craft distillery, Eau Claire Distillery (Eau Claire), is proud to announce the launch of its latest product: Stampede Canadian Rye Whisky (Stampede Whisky). The new whisky, inspired by the legendary spirit of the Calgary Stampede will be available for purchase year-round.

Developed in partnership with the Calgary Stampede, Stampede Whisky reflects the shared agricultural roots and proud western heritage of the Calgary Stampede and Eau Claire Distillery. Every drop represents a connection to the land and shared values of the two prolific Alberta organizations.

“The Calgary Stampede is proud to partner with Eau Claire Distillery on this fantastic product,” says Steve McDonough, President & Chairman of the Board, Calgary Stampede. “Stampede Whisky is uniquely authentic and showcases Alberta’s incredible agri-food sector which is a perfect reason to gather together to celebrate.”

At 40% alc./vol., Stampede Canadian Rye Whisky is made with Alberta barley and rye, is non-chill filtered and has no artificial caramel colouring. Sold in 750ml glass bottles year-round. Find Stampede Whisky at stampedewhisky.ca and during the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta.

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to handcrafting fine spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta’s original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, 30 minutes from Calgary. Every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection, from farm to glass. Eau Claire offers a range of premium spirits and whisky. Its award-winning spirits are internationally acclaimed for their quality and flavour, recently winning Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Category Winner at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards for its whisky program.

About the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together, we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates our western heritage, cultures and community spirit. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

