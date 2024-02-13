eBase Solutions Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Security Compliance to Strengthen Customer Data Protection

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eBase Solutions (“eBase”) is thrilled to announce that it has successfully attained SOC 2 Type 1 security compliance, aligning with the rigorous criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This marks a significant milestone in eBase’s commitment to safeguarding customer data.

Dennis Passmore, CTO, eBase, said:

“Our customers want to integrate anything, anywhere and know that their data is protected. eBase has always put security and privacy first. This certification confirms our long standing commitment to commercial grade security and privacy.”

SOC 2 Type 1 (Service Organization Control 1) is a widely recognized framework established by the AICPA. It focuses on a service organization’s internal controls that are relevant to client data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By completing the SOC 2 Type 1 security compliance assessment, eBase has demonstrated its capability to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data.

eBase extends its sincere appreciation to MHM Professional Corporation for conducting the audit and validating our adherence to industry-leading security protocols.

At eBase, protecting clients’ data is paramount, and achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the trust and confidence of our valued customers.

This milestone serves as a testament to eBase’s relentless pursuit of excellence in information security practices, further reinforcing the position as a trusted partner in the digital landscape.

About eBase Solutions

eBase Solutions is a professional and managed services firm focusing on designing, delivering and implementing enterprise integration strategies — we’re driven to make a difference by simplifying data integration solutions. We know that the efficient integration of data between business partners, applications and things (IoT), is critical for productivity, innovation and progress; when it’s not working the way it should, it’s a barrier to your optimal performance.

eBase provides enterprise integration services, by seasoned technologists, who are proficient across modern platforms and practices; allowing you to seamlessly connect all of the data and processes required to optimize your organization’s digital enterprise. The company has offices in Canada, the United States, India and the Philippines.

For more information, visit www.ebasesolutions.com

