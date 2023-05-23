Eclipse Sparkplug Specification Honored with IoT Business Impact Award

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, announced today that the Eclipse Sparkplug specification has received a 2023 IoT Business Impact Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering IoT technologies.

The award honors organizations for their IoT deployment case studies. Eclipse Sparkplug was recognized for their successful partnership bringing IoT functionality to NGL Energy Partners.

“Sparkplug is well on its way to becoming the de facto standard for making the IIoT ‘plug’n’play,’” said Frederic Desbiens, Eclipse Foundation program manager and evangelist for IoT and Edge Computing. “This award highlights the significant business benefits of implementing this specification in conjunction with MQTT.”

About Sparkplug & MQTT

Sparkplug provides an open and freely available specification for how Edge of Network (EoN) gateways or native MQTT-enabled end devices and MQTT Applications communicate bi-directionally within an MQTT Infrastructure. It is recognized that MQTT is used across a wide spectrum of application solution use cases and an almost indefinable variation of network topologies.

By design, the MQTT specification does not dictate a Topic Namespace or any payload encoding. However, as the IIoT and other architectures leveraging the publisher/subscriber model are adopted by device OEMs in the industrial sector, having different Topic Namespace and payload encoding can inhibit interoperability for the end customer. To that end, the Sparkplug specification addresses the following components within an MQTT infrastructure:

Sparkplug defines an OT-centric Topic Namespace

Sparkplug defines an OT-centric Payload definition optimized for industrial process variables

Sparkplug defines MQTT Session State management required by real-time OT SCADA systems

“It is my pleasure to recognize Sparkplug, an innovative solution that earned the Eclipse Foundation the 2023 Business Impact Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more successful deployments of best-in-class solutions from the Eclipse Foundation in the future.”

The Sparkplug standard has recently been submitted for acceptance as an ISO/IEC JTC 1 international standard .

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

Media contacts:

Schwartz Public Relations for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL

Stephanie Brüls / Susanne Pawlik

Sendlinger Straße 42A

80331 Munich

[email protected]

+49 (89) 211 871 – 64 / -35

Nichols Communications for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL

Jay Nichols

[email protected]

+1 408-772-1551

514 Media Ltd for the Eclipse Foundation, AISBL (France, Italy, Spain)

Benoit Simoneau

[email protected]

M: +44 (0) 7891 920 370

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers