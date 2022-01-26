ECN Capital Changes Format for 2022 Investor Day

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) has changed the format of its annual Investor Day on Tuesday February 8, 2022 to fully virtual due to the continuing COVID-19 situation. Presentations will be given by management of ECN Capital as well as each of its operating subsidiaries and will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. EST and run consecutively. ECN will hold a virtual live Q&A following the day’s presentations at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Institutional Investors and analysts must register for the event webcast HERE

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$30 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating businesses: Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt

561-389-2334

jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com



CBJ Newsmakers