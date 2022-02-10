ECOMsquare, the First Co-working Facility Built for eCommerce Brands, Opens in Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Launched by the eCommerce experts at JIBE, ECOMsquare is a bi-level, 7,000-square-foot facility and the new home of a collective that features eCommerce creators, operators, and owners who are dedicated to growing the eCommerce industry in British Columbia. The space, located at 1758 West 8th Ave., officially opens for new member applications this month, February 2022.

Business memberships are offered via an á la carte menu and provide all the necessary elements for running a successful small-scale eCommerce business: photo studio with lighting, cameras and backdrops, small-scale pop-up spot for product launches or retail events, a podcasting sound booth, a small-scale storage facility for inventory, a community clubhouse for networking (accessible for all members), plus meeting space, workstations, bike storage, parking and showers.

“This place is a no-brainer home base for up-and-coming D2C brands in Vancouver. Where else could you possibly find office space, boardrooms, a photo studio and warehousing, all under one roof, with a postal depot next door? Great vibe in the environment, in a great location,” says Shawn O’Neill of SpeedSense, an eCommerce website performance consultancy in Vancouver.

Community memberships are $59 per month and provide access to reserve amenities and the community clubhouse, while space membership pricing starts at $459 a month for full access. All members have unique access to the ECOMsquare app, which allows for easy booking for meeting rooms, workstations, events, equipment and more. Additionally, the app provides Wi-Fi support, location details, a public events calendar, and customer support all in one place. Steve Krueger, founder and CEO of JIBE and ECOMsquare, says “It’s been a journey over the last year prepping for the launch of our space. Our event activations over the fall were amazing confirmation that our community is eager to collaborate and build eCommerce businesses in this city. We’re looking forward to welcoming early-stage eCommerce business owners and practitioners.”

“ECOMsquare inspires our company to drive forward, and the space enables us to move steps forward each day,” says Aaron Laslo, CEO of Cando, a green technology company based in Vancouver with a presence in Helsinki, Finland, and Austin, Texas. “We can engage with our team in a productive environment and collaborate with like-minded technology startups and entrepreneurs.”

For more information or to book your membership, visit ecomsquare.co. Find images of the space HERE.

About JIBE:

Founded in 2009, JIBE employs specialists across North America in helping better-life brands thrive into eCommerce businesses through user-centric design, technical architecting and development, and performance marketing. Experts in BigCommerce, Shopify and Magento, and highly custom eCommerce implementations, JIBE is the trusted agency for brands looking to elevate their eCommerce experience, including brands such as 7mesh, Arc’teryx, Sugoi and Organika.

