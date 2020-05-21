EDGE PARTNERS WITH D2L

Kitchener, Waterloo, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that they are partnering with New Jersey-based Edge to offer Brightspace to its members.Edge is a member-informed, non-profit consortium of academic and research institutions dedicated to higher education, K-12 education, health care, public and nonprofit service members, collaborating partners and subscribing patrons. Edge supports a thriving technology ecosystem that is purpose-built for the communities they serve — in part through a cooperative pricing system that connects the Edge community with technologies provided by industry leading partners like D2L.“We’re excited to engage with D2L as the LMS provider of choice for our EdgeMarket participants. D2L has a proven record of mapping to the desires of faculty, students, and instructional designers, and provides intuitive analytics around student data,” said Christopher Markham, Vice President for Information Technology at Edge. “D2L’s innovative place in the market, powerful integrations with third party EdTech solutions and intuitive experience for teachers and learners make them an ideal partner for our members.”According to Edge, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:A record of success: Edge recognized that the Brightspace learning platform has been successful and well-received in both the HE and K12 markets.A true partnership: D2L’s services in support of their platform scored very well.A product that stands out: Reviewers found Brightspace both powerful and easy to use. “We are thrilled to partner with Edge as they bring Brightspace to their members — and proud to join with an organization that has been an innovator in education for more than 20 years,” said Lee Poteck, Vice President Education at D2L. “This new agreement will not only streamline the process for edtech decision-makers and purchasing departments, to help them add Brightspace to the suite of tools they use to build more engaging learning experiences — but it will ultimately help change the way people all across the state of New Jersey learn. And that is incredibly gratifying.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure, worry-free platform that allows you to create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research, #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine and Aragon Research also included D2L in its Hot Vendors In Learning list . Brightspace was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website. ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean

