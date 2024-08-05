Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and YMCA team up to deliver exciting experiences to kids this summer

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This summer, YMCA of Northern Alberta is teaming up with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation to deliver unforgettable day camp experiences to children and youth at the Fan Park @ ICE District.

On July 25th, the two organizations will be hosting a YMCA day camp outside of Rogers Place for more than 200 kids. The day will include hockey skills activities, fun games and appearances by Hunter the Lynx and Edmonton Oilers alum and broadcaster Jason Strudwick. The EOCF and YMCA have plans to replicate this experience three more times this summer, adding Rogers Place tours for older teen participants and giving nearly a thousand kids and youth this very special Edmonton Oilers summer day camp experience.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for providing this unforgettable experience to our YMCA summer day campers,” says Ashton Raeyr, Director of Fund Development for YMCA of Northern Alberta. “At the YMCA, we never turn anyone away for the inability to pay. Many of the kids at our day camps can have these experiences thanks to the generosity of donors and community partners.”

“We’re proud to partner with the YMCA of Northern Alberta to bring a day camp experience that will host hundreds of kids in our community space in Fan Park @ ICE District throughout the summer,” says Myrna Khan, Executive Director, Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. “Through our Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative, we’re focused on breaking down barriers so that all kids across Oil Country—especially those in vulnerable circumstances—can access sport and experience the power of belonging.”

Right now, the YMCA is running a campaign to send 500 kids in need to camp this summer. To help them reach their goal, visit ymcanab.ca/donate.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.



