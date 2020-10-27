Edo Japan Expands Market Presence With Signature Teriyaki Sauce by the Bottle

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to popular demand, Edo Japan (Edo) has bottled its famous Teriyaki Sauce, opening up endless possibilities for customers to enjoy adding the signature sauce to their favourite at-home dishes. With the sauce at the heart of the menu and restaurant experience, alongside the recognizable quip, “How many scoops?” customers can now purchase bottles of the signature Teriyaki Sauce exclusively at participating Edo restaurants nationwide.

The product launch is part of Edo’s broader strategy to keep up with consumer demand and serve its customers in new ways outside of the restaurant environment. Reinforcing its commitment to remain agile as the industry landscape rapidly changes, Edo’s bottled Teriyaki Sauce satisfies evolving consumer expectations, differentiating the customer experience by transforming its signature sauce into a pantry staple for consumers across Canada.“Edo has become a well-established Canadian company over its more than 40-year history, and launching this product further amplifies the value of the Edo brand among both our customers and our franchisees by adapting to consumer needs,” says David Minnett, President and CEO of Edo Japan. “Bottling our Teriyaki Sauce has been a long time coming and we knew the importance of ensuring it was perfect so that customers can gift their kitchens with the taste and experience of Edo at home.”Teriyaki meals, bowls and bento boxes are just some of the classic meals synonymous with the Edo experience. Extending this dining experience past the restaurant, Edo’s bottled Teriyaki Sauce provides customers the option to add the signature taste to their own at-home classics. A true Canadian success story, this launch continues Edo’s efforts to advance its business in recent years, opening numerous additional street front locations across Canada, successfully introducing new menu offerings and launching My Edo App, which offers customers a convenient option to browse the menu and pre-order for even faster pick-up at the restaurant.Sure to be a hit among those who want to taste what all the talk is about, bottles of the signature sauce are on participating Edo restaurant shelves just in time for the holiday season. For an even more seamless and convenient pick-up experience, customers are encouraged to pre-order the sought-after signature sauce on My Edo App, available on iOS and Android. For more information about Edo’s bottled Teriyaki Sauce, please visit https://www.edojapan.com/order/.About Edo Japan

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Edo Japan serves Japanese-inspired teppan-style meals made fresh and by hand with a signature teriyaki sauce. First opened in 1979 at Southcentre Mall in Calgary, Edo Japan has grown to more than 145 locations in suburban shopping centres and food courts across Canada. With its reputation for high-quality, freshly prepared food, friendly staff and convenient ordering options with My Edo App, Edo Japan has quickly become a popular option in the quick service restaurant industry and serves more than ten million meals annually. For more information please visit www.edojapan.com.Instagram: @officialedojapan

