Eguana Expands California Sales Coverage, Increases Dealer Partners

CALGARY, Alberta and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce the expansion of its California sales team with the addition of Al Delacruz, who will join Jay Zarghami and Livio Filice in managing the Company’s dealer expansion on the west coast.

The Company has confirmed 31 new dealer partners in California over the past 4 weeks and has announced a $1,000 rebate program for California homeowners in conjunction with distribution partner CED Greentech. Rebates will be applied to orders received between November 1st and December 31st, Eguana has confirmed new orders have been received from multiple California CED Greentech outlets in relation to the program.“The recurring wildfires in California have had a devastating impact throughout the state which has led local utilities to preemptively cut power, a situation that is likely to become the norm, leaving consumers helpless with respect to their energy needs,” stated Justin Holland, Eguana Chief Executive Officer. “An integrated battery solution like the Evolve is a simple, cost effective way for homeowners to keep their power on, and limit the impact of revolving outages. We are happy to offer the residents of California a reduced rate towards energy security during these difficult times.”“Eguana’s goal in North America is very clear – deliver cost-competitive, best-in-class energy storage solutions to homeowners, allowing them to protect their family and assets from energy disruptions and become energy independent,” added Livio Filice, Director of Global Sales at Eguana. “Evolve by Eguana supports seamless back-up power in the event of grid outages, an economical solution particularly for the people effected by the wildfires in California.”Evolve – Home Energy Storage SystemsEvolve is a fully-integrated residential energy storage system that includes the company’s proprietary power electronics system, LG Chem low-voltage battery modules, and a comprehensive user interface. The system is rated at 5KW AC output with a modular battery design based on a 6.5 kWh battery, which is scalable from 13 to 39kWh in storage capacity. The NEMA 3R wall-mounted package is suitable for indoor and outdoor installations. The package is backed by a 10-year standard warranty.The Evolve supports grid-connected solar self-consumption, time of use, and backup power. It is now available in the United States and in Caribbean markets, with certification standards matching UL1741, California’s Rule 21, and Hawaii’s Rule 14H.Interested parties may contact:Eguana Technologies

Livio Filice

Director of Residential Sales, North America

Livio.Filice@EguanaTech.com

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

