Eguana Launches the Enduro in Australia

ADELAIDE, South Australia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce that the Enduro has passed all early testing and is expected to be fully certified for the Australian residential energy storage market in November.

Eguana is launching the Enduro product in Australia based on demand for a lower price point product to complement the Evolve, under its own brand. The Enduro will qualify alongside the Evolve for the Simply Energy Simply Extra Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program, which offers consumers $5,100 over a period of two years, and the South Australian Government Home Battery Scheme, which provides consumers up to $600 per kWh in the form of a grant.“More than 30% of our rooftop solar installations are 3 kW or less in the South Australian Market,” commented Sharpe ERS owner David Sharpe, “the Enduro opens up a lower price entry point for consumers, especially for retrofits to our installed base, a market that has few competitive products available. With the Enduro, and the modular Evolve at 26 kWh, we have great market coverage and can be a leader on cost and performance.”“The lower entry price for the Enduro coupled with the grant and VPP funding provides the South Australian consumer the opportunity to enter the storage market for essentially just the cost of installation,” added Brent Harris, Eguana Founder and Executive Vice President.The Enduro was showcased at last week’s All Energy show in Melbourne and first deliveries are planned in January 2020.Enduro – Home Energy Storage SystemThe Enduro is an “All in One” solution originally designed for the European self-consumption market and private labelled by Hanwha Q Cells for that market. It has been engineered to provide the simplest and fastest installation possible and includes remote diagnostic and auto-recovery technologies to minimize site visits and ensure trouble-free operation. The Enduro allows home owners to use their own PV electricity whenever they need it – night and day – and can significantly reduce the utility bills, while providing emergency power through an integrated power outlet.About Eguana Technologies Inc.Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech Forward Looking InformationThe reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

