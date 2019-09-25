Eguana provides detailed disclosure on 2018 Mercedes Benz Energy engagement and resulting contracts

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB:EGTYF) announces that following the termination of its supply agreement (the “Supply Agreement”), dated January 25, 2018, with Mercedes Benz Energy GmbH (“MBE”), as previously announced on June 20, 2018, the Company proceeded to secure a master supply agreement with Hanwha Q Cells for Europe, a contract with the South Australian government for early entry into the South Australian Home Battery Scheme, and a distribution agreement with Australian based AC Solar Warehouse to support its entry into the Australian residential energy storage market.

Negotiated Termination of Supply Agreement In May 2018, MBE advised Eguana that it would be exiting the residential battery market and would cease manufacturing/selling batteries for residential applications. Accordingly, Eguana and MBE agreed to terminate the Supply Agreement under the following terms:Return of Eguana test units and corresponding credit note to MBE for USD $10,000;MBE paid to Eguana a Euro 700,000 termination fee;MBE provided Eguana with an endorsement as a preferred energy storage solution (the “MBE Endorsement”);MBE provided to Eguana a full engineering report of all tests performed through the product validation phase; andMBE transferred their global energy storage system sales pipeline to Eguana.With the assistance of the MBE Endorsement, engineering report, and access to MBE’s sales pipeline, Eguana proceeded to secure a master supply agreement with Hanwha Q Cells and a distribution contract with Australia’s AC Solar Warehouse, for an aggregate amount of $12.6M. To date, Eguana has received $637,054 in revenue under the foregoing agreements with additional shipments in transit to both customers as well as having units through various stages of the manufacturing cycle. All corresponding revenue is expected to be fulfilled in full by 2021. As a result of the early termination of the MBE Supply Agreement, Eguana did not realize the originally forecasted MBE contract value of $13 Million (January 29, 2018).About Eguana Technologies Inc.Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech Company InquiriesEguana Technologies Inc.

Justin Holland

CEO

+1.416.728.7635

Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com

