Eguana Receives 5MW from the Omega Group

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) today announced it has received a follow on order of 1,000 units, representing 5MW, from the Omega Group, which also includes Eguana manufacturing partner Omega EMS. The order, valued over $11 million, is related to the rapid uptake of product primarily through select CED GreenTech branches across the United States.

“We have been systematically onboarding CED GT branches who have been providing immediate purchase orders for the premium branded product, to date branch orders have surpassed 12 million in just over 8 weeks,” commented Livio Filice, Global Director of Sales. “We anticipate consistent order growth as more branches come onboard and we continue to grow our distribution networks.”

“We are overcoming supply chain challenges daily and anticipate a significant jump in product availability in the April through June time frame. Additional test stations have been planned and commissioned, which also increases our manufacturing capacity to accommodate the growing demand,” added Eguana CEO Justin Holland.

The Omega Group’s premium solutions consist of a 5kW/14kWh base product with expandable battery capacity up to 42kWh, and an expandable 10kW/28kWh Whole Home Backup solution, each based on Eguana’s proprietary bi-directional advanced power controls platform. Both solutions are Virtual Power Plant (VPP) ready and come with a host of features including remote update, solar self-consumption, and Time of Use (TOU) rate shifting capabilities. The NEMA 3R wall-mounted package is suitable for indoor and outdoor installations. The package is backed by a 10-year warranty.

About Omega EMS:

Omega EMS was founded in 2015 on the heels of 10+ years of prior EMS experience in the Silicon Valley. With these many years of practice managing some of the most complex projects in the Silicon Valley, Omega understands the unique and dynamic support companies require for success. From PCB design, manufacturing engineering through material management, PCB assembly and test, Omega can handle any project from start to finish.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

