Ehave Announces Mycotopia Therapies Reaches Definitive Agreement on Triangular Merger with Ei.Ventures to Form PSLY.com to List on NASDAQ

MIAMI, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leading healthcare services and technology company, announced today that its Mycotopia Therapies (OTC: TPIA) subsidiary has signed a definitive agreement to complete a triangular merger with Ei.Ventures, an early-stage tech company empowering mental wellness through psychoactive compounds, nutraceuticals and technology, to form PSLY.COM. The companies anticipate closing the transaction on or about July 30, 2022.

Ehave owns approximately 9,793,754 shares of Mycotopia Therapies, which was valued around $28.4 million at the close of business Friday. As of May 16, 2022 Ehave currently has 276,775,899 shares outstanding, which values Ehave’s stake in Mycotopia Therapies at more than $0.10 per share. In addition to Ehave’s Mycotopia Therapies stake, the company owns its KetaDASH subsidiary, MetaHealthU, and is developing partnerships with SelfDecode, COGAPPS, GoMeyra, and Vastmindz.

The transaction between Mycotopia Therapies and Ei.Ventures will be structured as a triangular merger. The two companies will form a new holding company, PSLY.COM, and operate as subsidiaries after the merger. PSLY.COM will apply for a NASDAQ listing. Mycotopia Therapies primary focus is on mushroom and psychedelic opportunities. The company has been performing most of its research in Jamaica, where psilocybin is legal, as well as working with one of the largest cannabis labs in the Netherlands to develop psychedelics to jointly license certain molecules to be used in psychedelic medicine. Ei.Ventures’ ambition is to deliver governmental approved therapeutic treatment options that address the current global mental healthcare pandemic. By leveraging blockchain, emerging technologies and the Metaverse, Ei.Ventures intends to create a safe, efficient, and secure way to provide telehealth services in general, as well as for psychoactive therapeutics.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc., said, “The statistics on the declining state of mental health in America are devastating. Globally, the statistics are even more bleak. Ei.Ventures recently completed a successful Reg A offering, which raised over $25 million. Their plan is not only to profit from delivering governmental approved therapeutic treatment options that address the current global mental healthcare crisis, but to provide solutions for the millions of people who want to improve their mental health. Not only will this transaction afford Ei.Ventures with better opportunities to raise capital in order to execute its business plan, it is a fantastic opportunity to monetize Ehave’s Mycotopia Therapies asset for our shareholders.”

In America, 52.9 million people, or 21% of U.S. adults, experienced mental illness in 2020, 14.2 million people, or 5.6% of U.S. adults, experienced serious mental illness in 2020. Even more alarming is that 16.5% of U.S. youth aged 6-17 experienced a mental health disorder in 2016, 6.7% of U.S. adults experienced a co-occurring substance use disorder and mental illness in 2020, and suicide has emerged as the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-34.

Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan continued, “As far as our Ehave shareholders are concerned, this business combination represents the culmination of monetizing our Mycotopia Therapies asset. At the end of December 2020, we announced we would reposition Mycotopia Therapies asset by merging it with 20/20 Global. We closed the transaction in January 2021, and applied to FINRA to change the name of the company from 20/20 Global to Mycotopia Therapies. Approximately one-year later, I announced plans to merge with Ei.Ventures and create PSLY.com in this transaction valued at more than $380 million. In addition to receiving shares of PSLY.com, our Ehave shareholders still own our growing KetaDASH subsidiary, MetaHealthU, and our developing partnerships with incredible companies like SelfDecode, COGAPPS, GoMeyra, and Vastmindz.”

Ehave will issue an additional press release, as well as file the required documents with the SEC, discussing distribution of Mycotopia Therapies/PSLY.COM shares to shareholders, as well as a timeline.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is a leading healthcare services and technology company, focused on progressing psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together with our network of scientists and mental health professionals, we are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. Ehave’s operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

About Mycotopia Therapies

Mycotopia Therapies focuses on helping you heal and reclaim your life. Your journey of healing is an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapies can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com.

About Ei.Ventures Inc.:

Ei.Ventures Inc. is an early-stage tech company empowering mental wellness through psychoactive compounds, nutraceuticals and technology. Ei is leveraging blockchain, emerging technologies and the Metaverse to deliver governmental approved therapeutic treatment options that address the current global mental healthcare pandemic. It is the goal of Ei to utilize the development of these technologies, to create a safe, efficient, and secure way to provide telehealth services in general and specifically to the psychoactive therapeutics. Additional information on Ei can be found on the Ei’s website at: https://www.ei.ventures.

