Ehave Closes Transaction to Acquire CureDash Assets, Adds KetaDASH Home Delivery Service for Ketamine Clinics

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it completed the transaction to acquire the assets of IV therapy service CureDash www.curedash.com. The CureDash assets include an IV delivery platform that will become the backbone of KetaDASH www.ketadash.com. KetaDASH will provide the platform for medical practitioners to administer ketamine intravenously to patients at home. Ketamine is widely used to lessen the amount of potentially addictive pain medication required after certain medical procedures. Ketamine is now being studied as a treatment for major depression, though it has not yet been approved by the FDA to treat depression.

“The addition of the CureDash team members to the Ehave family is a tremendous milestone for our company. Together we can continue to grow as we help facilitate the treatment of more patients suffering from mental health issues,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. Mr. Kaplan continued, “The psychedelic industry is growing fast and many well-funded leaders have emerged. It is difficult for a smaller company, like Ehave, to compete with the larger, well-funded players who are acquiring Ketamine clinics. Our objective is to complement what these companies are doing by helping them generate revenue from patients they otherwise might not have. As Ehave grows, we could potentially be an acquisition target for one of the industry leaders.”Ehave intends to provide Ketamine clinics and medical practitioners with software, staffing, protocols, and equipment as part of the KetaDASH platform. Ehave has designed a smart and intuitive Dashboard for KetaDASH that will make it simple for clients and associated nurses to get detailed insight on how the ketamine therapy is working. Patients will be able to create a profile, check availability of administering nurses, and schedule appointments.According to Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, a non-profit research and educational organization, “There has been a recent explosion of interest in ketamine, a synthetic chemical with powerful antidepressant and visionary properties.” Ketamine was originally developed in the 1960s as a short-acting surgical anesthetic; however, it is emerging as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression, and showing benefits in the treatment of both unipolar and bipolar depression. A recent article on RealMoney.com said, “While there is a lot of fuss about a potential legal market for psilocybin, ketamine is currently where the money is for alternative plant medicine companies. Ketamine clinics are springing up across the country as the total addressable market is estimated to be roughly $16.2 billion.”Clinics owners and medical practitioners interested in more information are invited to contact Ehave for details.Additional Ehave Inc. InformationWe are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc .The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA .Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1 About Ehave, Inc.Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.Forward-Looking Statement DisclaimerThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov.Ehave IncMedia Inquiries: Gabe RodriguezGabe@Ehave.comInvestor Relations:Email: Ir@Ehave.comPhone: (623) 261-9046



