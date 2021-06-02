Ehave Expands Dashboard Capabilities to Include Decentralized Trials and Virtual Studies

MIAMI, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, today announced the expansion of its Dashboard capabilities to include data management platform technologies which allow digitally captured information, like electronic health records (EHRs) to be shared. Under the terms of the licensing agreement with Health Wizz, Ehave will offer its dashboard users medical records management and retrieval through a dedicated instance on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) platform. This takes the Ehave dashboard to a new level by providing a HIPAA compliant, decentralized mobile platform that enables people to aggregate, organize and share personal medical health records securely and efficiently.

Ehave will be able to engage with patients remotely through a series of milestones on their phones. Health Wizz deliverables to Ehave include an Ehave branded mobile app on the App Stores, as well as a HIPAA compliant dedicated backend and web portal to engage with patients. The Ehave partnership with Health Wizz will enable people to download, aggregate, and standardize all of their health records on their mobile phones. This advanced technology will provide data integrity and patient privacy while allowing people to share their medical data with medical providers, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials. The Health Wizz mobile platform leverages blockchain technology to provide consumers with the tools they need to aggregate, manage and share their medical data with stakeholders, including research organizations and pharmaceutical companies, all while ensuring data integrity and protecting patient’s privacy.

“Ehave is going to revolutionize how you manage and connect your health data through our platforms making it easier to a path to a clearer and healthier you,” said Alfred Farrington, Chief Information Officer of Ehave.

Nitin Desai, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer of Health Wizz commented, “We are very excited to see our technology partnership with Ehave leverage our platform for a much needed, rapidly expanding area in disease management, especially targeting mental health with innovative use of Psychedelics. Health Wizz has a secure, robust back end coupled with a very user-friendly, patient-facing and patient-centric mobile front-end.”

The healthcare industry lacks comprehensive, easy-to-use tools and systems that allow individuals to own and share their health data in a secure and private environment. Health Wizz has developed a platform to leverage blockchain, data management and mobile technologies that shift the locus of control from medical institutions back to the patient, which enables people to take control of their own data.

“We are excited to partner with Ehave to bring unprecedented efficiencies when conducting medical research and trials remotely. The pandemic has raised the urgency to interact with participants remotely on their mobile devices. Use of blockchain will provide data integrity for medical records that are aggregated from various sources while also verifying data provenance,” said Raj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Health Wizz.

Data Collected Directly From Patients

The Ehave Dashboard utilizing the blockchain based data management platform solution developed by Health Wizz will collect health data directly from patients, including genomic data and wearables data. Below are a few of the highlights:

Ehave can use the Health Wizz web application to recruit participants with an invitation to participate in a screening survey. Members that opt in to participate in trials provide complete medical histories, enabling targeted recruitment and to ensure accuracy of data. ‘Smart Contracts’ on Ethereum blockchain reward trial participants with redeemable “OMP” tokens for each milestone completed by the participant.

The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among patients, medical practitioners, and health care providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. The cloud based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers to psychedelic researchers and clinicians. The Ehave Dashboard has been developed through years of testing with mental healthcare professionals at one of Canada’s largest hospitals. In addition to providing better outcomes, the proprietary platform allows individuals to take control of their physical and mental health. 2020 marked a first for our Company as our data platform allowed patients to access innovative treatments to mental health by providing clinicians and pharmaceutical companies with data that will make the provision of care more readily available.

“We are very pleased to work with Health Wizz to add its blockchain based data management platform solution over the Amazon Web Service cloud to our Ehave Dashboard,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive officer of Ehave. “Blockchain can play an important role in making virtual clinical trials a reality when coordination among stakeholders is critical for data-sharing. This partnership marks our entry into the medical records management and retrieval space and could potentially propel Ehave into a leadership position in clinical trials and medical passports.”

The global EHR market is expected to reach $33.41 billion by 2025. Even though the market boasts huge numbers, the adoption of EHR has had many problems, such as data breaches, scalability, interoperability and data integration. The mobile platform developed by Health Wizz addresses these problems by returning ownership of medical health records back to the consumer.

Mr. Kaplan said, “We believe people must be in control of their health records. It is their body and their data.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com .

About Health Wizz

Health Wizz is a secure mobile platform that provides consumers with the necessary tools for aggregating, organizing, and sharing their medical health records over the blockchain. Founded in 2016, Health Wizz is on a mission to empower consumers with the necessary tools to better manage their health and medical records.

For more information on Health Wizz, please visit www.healthwizz.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov.

