Ehave, Inc. PsyTech The World’s MOST RECOGNIZED PSYCHEDELIC CONFERENCE to Host Live Webinar Featuring World Renowned Williams Richard Lead Clinical Doctor at John Hopkins Wednesday, July 29th 2020 at 12:00 EST

MIAMI, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”) and its subsidiary PsyTech announced today an upcoming Psychedelic Industry webinar for investors and interested individuals. PsyTech was incubated by iCAN (Israel-cannabis) and developed by the team behind CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit. Leveraging the highly relevant experience of iCAN, PsyTech is positioned to lead the global psychedelic conversation forward.

Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan said, “Our PsyTech Conferences have been very popular with investors, as a result of their insight on the industry. Psychedelic medicine has garnered a tremendous amount of attentions since The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Breakthrough Therapy Designation to both Compass Pathways’ and Usona Institute’s psilocybin therapy for depression in 2018.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “The mainstream media started talking about it late last year after a group of private donors donated $17 million to start the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at Johns Hopkins Medicine. We expect our complimentary webinar on July 29 will continue our trend of providing important information on psychedelic medicine to investors.”The virtual investor webinar titled Mystical Experience, Religion, and Psychedelics is open to individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, analysts and the Psychedelic Community. The program opens at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 29th.Speakers for the PsyTech Virtual Investor Conference include:Irie Selkirk – Moderator

Director of Rise Wellness Retreat and Co-Founder of Sansero Life SciencesPastor James Lindberg

An Ordained Clergy Person at The Evangelical Lutheran Church in AmericaRabbi Zac Kamenetz

Founder and CEO of Shefa: Psychedelic Therapy Grounded in Jewish SpiritualityWilliam A. Richards

Psychologist – The Center for Psychedelic And Consciousness Research At The Johns Hopkins University School Of MedicineThere are no fees to log-in, or attend the live presentations.REGISTER NOW AT https://www.psytech.biz/psytech-mystical-experience-july-29th/

