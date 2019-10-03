Wednesday, October 2, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Eldorado Gold Announces Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) will release its Q3 2019 Financial and Operational Results after market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com, or via: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20191101.html.About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil.  The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).ContactsInvestor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   peter.lekich@eldoradogold.comMedia
Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166   louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com
